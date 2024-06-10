Diaz started at second base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday and went 1-for-4 with a run.

Diaz drew his first start since June 1 and his fourth overall since being activated from the injured list May 28. The veteran's single was only his second hit in that span, and Diaz figures to see only sporadic playing time moving forward as long as Zack Gelof and Max Schuemann are healthy in the middle infield.