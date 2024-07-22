The Astros selected Diaz's contract Monday.

Diaz joined the Astros on a minor-league contract July 13 after being released by the Athletics one week prior. Diaz spent four seasons with Houston from 2019 to 2022, playing in 262 major-league games over that span before signing a two-year deal with Oakland in December of 2022. After signing a minor-league deal with the Astros, Diaz played in four games in the Florida Complex league before his call up Monday, going 5-for-15 with one double and two RBI. To make room for Diaz on the 40-man roster, David Hensley was designated for assignment.