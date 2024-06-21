Diaz drew a start at third base in Thursday's loss to the Royals, going 1-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

The veteran drew only his fifth start of June and delivered his third hit of the season across 24 plate appearances. Diaz began the month logging what was a third straight start at the time, but his sparse playing time since and advanced age may imply he's not much longer for the roster of an Athletics team that will increasingly focus on developing young players as the remainder of the season unfolds.