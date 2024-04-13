Diaz (calf) has begun a running program as part of his rehabilitation process, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran infielder opened the season on the 60-day injured list, so he's seemingly only in the nascent stages of his ramp-up process. Diaz could eventually require a rehab assignment of maximum length whenever he's deemed ready to test himself in game action, given how long he's been sidelined.
