The Athletics placed Diaz on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a right calf strain.

Diaz was able to resume light baseball activities at the tail end of spring training and is set to begin jogging this week, but the Athletics' decision to have him begin the season on the 60-day IL suggested that he was still a ways away from being ready for game action. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from the right calf strain as he ramps up his workouts, Diaz should be on track to return when he's first eligible to come off the IL in late May. He'll likely serve as a utility player for Oakland once healthy.