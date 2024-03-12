Diaz (groin) suffered a calf strain recently while running the bases, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Diaz has been rehabbing a groin strain and now has a new injury to deal with. He's played just two Cactus League games to this point and can now probably be ruled out for the rest of the spring, with a stint on the injured list to begin the season likely. Once healthy, Diaz is expected to be in the mix primarily at third base and shortstop.
More News
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: May take minor-league at-bats•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: IL stint looking likely•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Battling groin strain•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Scratched from lineup•
-
Athletics' Aledmys Diaz: Knocks in three Tuesday•