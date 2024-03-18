Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that Diaz (calf) is likely to begin the season on the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Diaz suffered a calf strain while rehabbing from a groin strain last week and won't be ready to resume a running program until later this week. He won't have enough time to fully ramp up ahead of Opening Day, even if he avoids another setback. In addition to the injury, Diaz's playing-time outlook also took a hit with the Athletics' recent addition of J.D. Davis.