Diaz (calf) remains limited in his baseball activities and is still without a timetable for return, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Diaz figures to need a rehab assignment of fairly lengthy duration whenever he is ready to begin ramping up, considering the calf strain he's currently dealing with occurred while rehabbing a groin strain. The combination of the two injuries adds up to nearly a month, and counting, of absences from game action, and Diaz appears to still be multiple weeks away from stepping back into a batter's box.