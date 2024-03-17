Diaz (calf) has yet to resume baseball activities as of Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder suffered a calf strain while rehabbing from a groin strain last week, and he hasn't played in spring games since late February. Diaz still needs to start a running progression and appears poised to begin the season on the injured list.
