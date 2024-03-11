Diaz (groin) continues to ramp up baseball activities and could take minor-league at-bats this coming week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Diaz has been progressively building back up from the groin strain he sustained before a Feb. 28 Cactus League game. If he's indeed able to begin logging at-bats again at minor-league camp in the next few days, his chances of being ready for Opening Day on March 28 would seemingly increase.
