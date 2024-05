Diaz (calf) has resumed taking batting practice but is not yet running the bases, MLB.com reports.

The veteran began a light running program in mid-April, but as this latest report indicates, he hasn't progressed to carrying it out fully just yet. The fact Diaz is back to swinging a bat is certainly a positive, however, but he appears to be at least a month away from his season debut given the expected length of the rehab assignment he'll require.