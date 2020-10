Diaz went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Diaz hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Jesus Luzardo. The 30-year-old managed to knock in Yuli Gurriel to square the game at 4-4. The veteran made the most out of his first postseason start in 2020, as the homer was the first of his postseason career.