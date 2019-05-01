Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits fifth homer

Bregman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and walk in an 11-0 victory against the Twins on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old extended his walk streak to 11 games with another base on balls Tuesday. He walked 21 times in April, which helped him post a .465 on-base percentage in the month. The homer was only Bregman's 10th extra-base hit, but with all the walks, he still has an .889 OPS. Bregman is also hitting .271 with five homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs and two steals in 96 at-bats.