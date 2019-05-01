Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits fifth homer
Bregman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and walk in an 11-0 victory against the Twins on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old extended his walk streak to 11 games with another base on balls Tuesday. He walked 21 times in April, which helped him post a .465 on-base percentage in the month. The homer was only Bregman's 10th extra-base hit, but with all the walks, he still has an .889 OPS. Bregman is also hitting .271 with five homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs and two steals in 96 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...