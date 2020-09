Bregman went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.

Bregman has hit safely in four straight contests, going 5-for-14 with two runs, two doubles and three RBI. He appears to be back to normal after a hamstring injury wiped out nearly three weeks. Bregman was initially brought along slowly when activated from the injured list last week, but Wednesday's start was his fifth straight.