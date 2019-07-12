Astros' Alex Bregman: Requires four stitches

Bregman received four stitches on his chin after exiting Thursday night's game against Texas, and his status for Friday's contest is unclear, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman was the victim of a tough hop on a groundball to third base, and he had to leave Thursday's contest in the third inning as a result. His availability for Friday's matchup should become more clear closer to first pitch.

More News
Our Latest Stories