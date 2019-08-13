Astros' Alex Bregman: Retreats to bench

Bregman is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

The 25-year-old has been hot recently, going 11-for-26 with one homer and six RBI over his past seven games, but he will get a breather for the first game of Tuesday's twin bill. Aledmys Diaz is starting at third base, batting seventh.

