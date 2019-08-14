Astros' Alex Bregman: Sitting with sore shoulder
Bregman has a sore shoulder and is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Bregman was expected to start the nightcap after sitting out Game 1, but he'll instead remain on the bench to nurse the shoulder issue. The 25-year-old sustained the injury Sunday against the Orioles when he was hit by a pitch. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, as manager AJ Hinch hopes Bregman can return to the starting nine Wednesday, according to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic. Aledmys Diaz will remain in the lineup at the hot corner in his absence.
