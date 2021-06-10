Bregman went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a pair of doubles and a walk in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Boston.

The third baseman showed off some power with three extra-base hits Wednesday. His long ball was just his third in 33 games since the start of May. Bregman has still put together a solid stat line with seven homers, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored and a .295/.384/.464 slash line through 237 plate appearances. He's picked up six hits, including a homer and four doubles, in his last three contests, so he appears to have shaken off a recent slump.