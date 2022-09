Bregman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman will step out of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 1, and he was on fire at the plate during that 29-game stretch with a 1.079 OPS, seven home runs, nine doubles, 23 RBI, 28 runs and a 18:13 BB:K. David Hensley will step in at the hot corner and bat seventh Sunday for Houston.