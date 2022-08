Bregman went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

After a slow start to the season, Bregman has emerged as Houston's hottest hitter in August. He's now slashing .375/.457/.716 on the month and has provided seven of his 20 home runs on the campaign in the past two and a half weeks.