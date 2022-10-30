Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Astros in Game 2 of the World Series.

Bregman extended the Houston lead to 5-0 with a 405-foot blast off Zack Wheeler in the fifth inning, his third homer of the postseason and second extra-base hit of the World Series. The 28-year-old third baseman extended his postseason hit streak to five games, and he is now hitting .316 with nine RBI. Bregman is slated to face Noah Syndergaard in Game 3 -- he has two career at bats against Syndergaard and is 1-for-2 with an RBI single.