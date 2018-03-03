Astros' Anthony Gose: Walks all three batters faced
Gose walked all three batters he faced and looked confused by signs Saturday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old converted outfielder was a Rule 5 pick by the Astros this winter. The lefty has an electric fastball but obviously very little pitching experience. He's fighting for a job in the deep Astros bullpen and will have to do significantly better next time out if he's to stay in consideration for a roster spot.
