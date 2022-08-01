site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Anthony Gose: Goes to 60-day injured list
Gose (triceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's unclear where Gose stands in his recovery from a triceps injury, but he is apparently not close to getting back on the mound. He will be eligible to return to action Sept. 1.
