Gose (triceps) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Gose has been sidelined since early July with a triceps injury, but he apparently was dealing with some elbow damage as well, and the decision was made to send him under the knife. Gose will need 12-to-18 months to recover from the procedure, so he has an outside shot to return to action late in the 2023 season. However, it's more likely that he does not take the mound again until sometime in 2024.