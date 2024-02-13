Gose (elbow) was invited to major-league spring training.

Gose will have an opportunity to show what he can do against big-league arms to begin camp. He missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so this will be a good test for the southpaw, who made 22 appearances for the Guardians in 2022 (4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 21.0 innings).