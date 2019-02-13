Astros' Brad Peacock: Adds changeup to repertoire
Peacock is working to incorporate a changeup to his pitch mix, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock used a changeup previously -- albeit sparsely. He has almost exclusively used a sinker and a slider as a reliever in recent seasons. Now that the Astros are thinking of using him as a starter once again, the right-hander is working to incorporate other pitch offerings, including a changeup, in order to improve his chances of sticking as a starter. The changeup could also be a nice weapon in relief, if he ends up back in the bullpen.
