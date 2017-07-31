The Astros are listing Peacock as a starter in their lineup card for Monday's series opener with the Rays, suggesting he'll rejoin the rotation this week following Lance McCullers' (back) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock moved to the bullpen over the weekend after Dallas Keuchel (neck) made his return from the DL, but it didn't take long for another injury to open up a rotation spot for the right-hander. The Astros haven't clarified where exactly Peacock will slot in, but Friday's game against the Blue Jays seems like the most logical landing spot. Whether he's been deployed as a starter or long reliever this season, Peacock has been a superb source of strikeouts (12.0 K/9 rate), and his 2.62 ERA over 75.2 innings isn't too shabby either. Even though issues with walks have often prevented Peacock from working deep into his starts, he'll still warrant ownership in most leagues unless his strikeout rate drops drastically.