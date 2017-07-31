Astros' Brad Peacock: Listed as starter for upcoming week
The Astros are listing Peacock as a starter in their lineup card for Monday's series opener with the Rays, suggesting he'll rejoin the rotation this week following Lance McCullers' (back) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Peacock moved to the bullpen over the weekend after Dallas Keuchel (neck) made his return from the DL, but it didn't take long for another injury to open up a rotation spot for the right-hander. The Astros haven't clarified where exactly Peacock will slot in, but Friday's game against the Blue Jays seems like the most logical landing spot. Whether he's been deployed as a starter or long reliever this season, Peacock has been a superb source of strikeouts (12.0 K/9 rate), and his 2.62 ERA over 75.2 innings isn't too shabby either. Even though issues with walks have often prevented Peacock from working deep into his starts, he'll still warrant ownership in most leagues unless his strikeout rate drops drastically.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Wins ninth in relief Friday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Available out of bullpen•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Could move back to pen•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Departs after rain delay Monday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Garners eighth win Tuesday•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Fires six scoreless innings in win over Jays•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...