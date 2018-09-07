McCann is not in the lineup versus the Red Sox on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCann will be stationed on the bench for the series opener with left-hander David Price on the mound for Boston. In his place, Martin Maldonado will catch Gerrit Cole and bat eighth. With another southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) on tap Saturday, McCann may sit for a second straight contest.

