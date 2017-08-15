Astros' Carlos Correa: Could resume batting practice over weekend
Correa (thumb) could progress to taking batting practice over the weekend, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa continues to work his way back from a torn ligament in his thumb, as he was able to field grounders, run the bases and take between 20 and 25 swings off a tee Monday with no issues. He's looking to resume regular batting practice over the weekend as he continues to ramp up the intensity of his baseball activities before being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment. Correa, who is about four weeks removed from his operation, still feels ahead of his estimated six-to-eight week recovery schedule.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Ramps up activity•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Ready to grip bat•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Won't resume swinging until next week•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: To resume swinging bat next week•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Works out Tuesday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Successfully completes thumb surgery•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...