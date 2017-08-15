Astros' Carlos Correa: Could resume batting practice over weekend

Correa (thumb) could progress to taking batting practice over the weekend, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa continues to work his way back from a torn ligament in his thumb, as he was able to field grounders, run the bases and take between 20 and 25 swings off a tee Monday with no issues. He's looking to resume regular batting practice over the weekend as he continues to ramp up the intensity of his baseball activities before being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment. Correa, who is about four weeks removed from his operation, still feels ahead of his estimated six-to-eight week recovery schedule.