The Twins reinstated Correa (intercostal) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Correa ended up spending about two and a half weeks on the IL after being deactivated April 13 with a right intercostal strain. Though he wasn't sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, Correa should immediately take back an everyday role at shortstop as he rejoins the active roster ahead of Monday's series opener versus the White Sox. Outfielder Austin Martin was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.