Correa (right intercostal strain) is scheduled to begin baseball activities next week, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "His symptoms are improving dramatically from where we were," said Twins head trainer Nick Paparesta.

Correa was placed on the injured list April 13 with the intercostal strain and it was described as mild. There isn't a timetable for his return, but it's a good sign he's making progress. With Correa out, Willi Castro has been the primary shortstop for the Twins.