Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Correa (ankle) will not return this season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Correa was thought to be on the verge of defying the odds and returning from an ankle procedure he underwent in May, but the Astros will instead opt to keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the year. The 31-year-old hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery, but the workload he took on while rehabbing his ankle became too much for him to handle. He'll now have an entire offseason to build up at a more gradual pace, and he should have a good chance to be ready for the start of the 2027 campaign.