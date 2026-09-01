Correa (ankle) has been cleared to continue ramping up his rehab at the Astros' spring training complex in Florida, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Coming back from left ankle surgery, Correa said Tuesday that he's been sprinting at 95 percent effort, fielding grounders and doing everything hitting-wise aside from facing live pitching. He is due to face live pitching in Florida and will also progress to running the bases and sliding. It was presumed when he had surgery in May that Correa's season was over, but he has a real chance to return later this month.