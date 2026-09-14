The Astros are considering playing Correa (ankle) some at second base when he returns from the 60-day injured list, Ken Rosenthal of Foul Territory TV reports.

On days the club uses Yordan Alvarez in left field, it would open up designated hitter for Jose Altuve, second base for Correa and allow the Astros to keep both Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes in the lineup at the corner infield spots. Correa is expected to play one or two rehab games this week at Triple-A Sugar Land before being reinstated to the Astros' active roster. He's been out since early May due to ankle surgery.