Astros' Carlos Correa: Cleared to swing bat

Correa (ankle) was cleared to swing a bat Tuesday and is attempting to return to the team before the end of the season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa went down with a left ankle injury in early May and underwent what was believed to be season-ending ankle surgery. However, as McTaggart reports, Correa is attempting to defy the odds and return to action late in the 2026 season, as the Astros jockey for a playoff spot in the American League. Correa slashed .279/.369/.418 with three homers, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base and an 18:26 BB:K across 141 plate appearances before the ankle injury this season.