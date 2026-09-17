Imaging on Correa's surgically repaired left ankle revealed inflammation Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros announced Wednesday that Correa won't be able to make it back before the end of the season because he couldn't handle the workload he took on while rehabbing his ankle, and his inflammation appears to be a consequence of overworking himself. The results of his tests didn't reveal any structural damage, however, so there's still a strong chance that he'll be ready to go by the time the 2027 season begins.