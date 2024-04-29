The Twins will activate Correa (oblique) from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game versus the White Sox, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Correa will skip a rehab assignment and go ahead and rejoin the major-league roster instead following a two-plus-week absence with a right intercostal strain. Willi Castro has been operating as the Twins' everyday shortstop since Correa went down with the injury but will now re-enter the mix for starts at third base and also the outfield.