Share Video

Link copied!

Correa (oblique) said Wednesday he could return during the Twins' upcoming road trip, which begins Friday against the Angels and runs through next Wednesday against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa did some glove work and took swings Wednesday as he ramps up his baseball activities, and there's a chance he returns from the injured list without a minor-league rehab assignment. The star shortstop's progress over the next few days should provide a better indication of whether a rehab stint will be necessary.

More News