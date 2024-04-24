Correa (oblique) said Wednesday he could return during the Twins' upcoming road trip, which begins Friday against the Angels and runs through next Wednesday against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa did some glove work and took swings Wednesday as he ramps up his baseball activities, and there's a chance he returns from the injured list without a minor-league rehab assignment. The star shortstop's progress over the next few days should provide a better indication of whether a rehab stint will be necessary.