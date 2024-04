The Twins placed Correa on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain.

Correa suffered the injury during an at-bat in the third inning of Friday's loss, and it will officially cost him at least 10 days. The team is still awaiting the results of his MRI and will establish a timeline once they come back. Willi Castro will take over as Minnesota's primary shortstop while Correa recovers, opening the door for Kyle Farmer and Jose Miranda to see more action at the hot corner.