The Twins have reclassified Correa's injury as a mild right intercostal strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Correa was placed on the injured list earlier Saturday with what had been called an oblique strain, but the team has now altered the diagnosis based on additional imaging results. That it's being referred to as a mild strain is a positive development, although a timetable for Correa's return isn't expected to be known until late next week. With Correa out, Willi Castro started both games at shortstop during the Twins' doubleheader sweep of the Tigers on Saturday.