Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that he expects Correa (side) to land on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa had to exit Friday's loss to the Tigers early after suffering a right oblique strain during his at-bat in the third inning. The Twins will likely hold off on making any decisions until the infielder's MRI results come back, but Baldelli's words suggest Correa's odds of avoiding the IL are slim. Willi Castro entered Friday's game as the replacement shortstop and will likely remain there while Correa is out, opening up third base for Kyle Farmer or Jose Miranda.