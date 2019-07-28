Astros' Carlos Correa: Crushes first career grand slam

Correa went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. He exited in the ninth inning after being spiked on a slide but expects to play in Sunday's series finale, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

After singling in a run in the first inning, the shortstop drove a Michael Wacha fastball over the right-field fence in the third for his first career grand slam. Correa wasted little time getting back into a groove, launching his 12th homer of the year in his second game back from a two-month absence, and on the season he's now slashing .293/.356/.551. The 24-year-old was the recipient of a poor slide during the eighth inning and briefly dealt with some numbness to prompt his exit, but he said after the game that he has no issues.