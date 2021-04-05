Correa batted sixth and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Athletics.

Correa opened the season as the fifth-place hitter but was dropped to sixth Sunday. That seems to run counter to expectations, as Houston was without two-hole hitter Michael Brantley (wrist). Instead, both Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel jumped above Correa.

More News