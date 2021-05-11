Correa went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.
Correa was back in the lineup following a day off Sunday, which was designed to give him a break amid a slump to start the month of May. After Monday's effort, when he left three runners in scoring position, Correa is 2-for-32 during the month with nine strikeouts and one walk. He's second on the team with average exit velocity of 91 mph, so there's some element of bad luck, but Correa's launch angle has increased to 15.5. That's translated into fewer line drives and more fly balls.