McCormick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

McCormick returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and started in left field in the Astros' 6-5 victory over the Angels, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. The Astros haven't indicated that McCormick suffered a setback with his hamstring in his return to the lineup Tuesday, so his absence Wednesday is likely just for maintenance purposes. Mauricio Dubon will get the nod in left field in the series finale.