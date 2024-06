McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick will be on the bench for a third straight game Friday. He's played in nine games since returning from the injured list May 21, going 2-for-23 with seven strikeouts over that span. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field Friday, while Yainer Diaz will serve as the designated hitter against Angels right hander Griffin Canning.