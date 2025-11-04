The Astros placed McCormick on outright waivers Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick was one of five players waived by Houston on Tuesday in an effort to free up roster space heading into the offseason. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, the 30-year-old outfielder will have the option to reject his assignment and become a free agent. After posting a .786 OPS through his first three seasons in the majors, McCormick has regressed considerably at the plate, slashing just .211/273/.301 across 383 plate appearances since 2024.