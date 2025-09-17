Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that McCormick hasn't played for Triple-A Sugar Land since last Thursday due to a side injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The severity of the injury isn't clear, though to this point McCormick has yet to be placed on Sugar Land's injured list. The 30-year-old has struggled to a .210/.279/.290 slash line in 66 big-league games this year and was demoted to Triple-A in early September.