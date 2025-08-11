Astros' Chas McCormick: Handling short-side platoon role
By RotoWire Staff
McCormick will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.
McCormick will pick up his third consecutive start and his second straight start against a left-handed pitcher (Garrett Crochet) after going 2-for-6 with two doubles and one walk in the final two contests of the Astros' weekend series versus the Yankees. The Astros appear to be treating the right-handed-hitting McCormick as a short-side platoon player, as the left-handed-hitting Taylor Trammell has typically seen most of the starts in center field against righties of late.