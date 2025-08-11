McCormick will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

McCormick will pick up his third consecutive start and his second straight start against a left-handed pitcher (Garrett Crochet) after going 2-for-6 with two doubles and one walk in the final two contests of the Astros' weekend series versus the Yankees. The Astros appear to be treating the right-handed-hitting McCormick as a short-side platoon player, as the left-handed-hitting Taylor Trammell has typically seen most of the starts in center field against righties of late.