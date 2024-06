McCormick went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Saturday against the Angels.

McCormick returned to the starting lineup after Trey Cabbage got the nod over him in each of Houston's last two games. It remains to be seen how the Astros allocate playing time moving forward between the trio of Mauricio Dubon, McCormick and Cabbage, as that group will primarily cover two outfield positions while Kyle Tucker (shin) is sidelined.